BYU Basketball Hires Collin Terry as Assistant Coach

BYU hoops rounded out its staff with the addition of Collin Terry as an assistant coach. Terry will be BYU’s fourth assistant coach. The NCAA passed a new rule allowing teams to have up to five total assistants, up from three previously. The two additional assistants have the same roles as current assistants, but cannot recruit off campus. Sources tell me that BYU will stay at four assistant coaches.

Terry comes from the G League ranks where he was an assistant for the Greensboro Swarm for two seasons and the Maine Celtics for one season. He was also an assistant coach at SLCC for one season. Terry graduated from UVU and is a member of the LDS Church.

With Terry on board, BYU has 4 assistants, Nate Austin as Director of Basketball Operations, Keegan Brown as Director of Video & Analytics Strategy, and 4 graduate assistants. Terry’s hire is made official as BYU leaves today for a 10-day Italy and Croatia trip where they will play 4 games versus various pro teams.