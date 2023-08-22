BYU Basketball Beats Pallacanestro Trieste in Second Game of Europe Trip

BYU stayed in Italy for the second game of its Europe Trip and beat Pallacanestro Trieste 84-73 Tuesday evening. Pallacanestro is a solid pro team with starting guard Eli Brooks a 3-year starter at Michigan and the program’s all-time leader in wins. They are better than BYU’s opening opponent.

BYU shot 19/46 (41%) from three, with Jaxson Robinson and Trevin Knell leading the charge. Robinson led all scorers with 26 points and shot 6/13 from deep, Trevin Knell had 15 points (5/10 from three), and Trey Stewart scored 10 points while shooting 3 of 4 from three. Spencer Johnson was the lone other player in double figures with 10 points.

BYU led 78-58 with under 5 minutes to go, and PT went on a run to make the final margin more respectable. BYU held out Aly Khalifa and Dawson Baker, the two transfers into the program. Sources told me Khalifa is expected to be out to monitor a banged knee; it is not serious and he could play if this were the season. Baker will also likely be held out during the trip, but it is not serious. He is with the team in Italy and participating in all the off the court activities. Both players are being held out out of an abundance of caution.

Below was BYU’s starting 5:

5- Fouss

4- Waterman

3- Robinson

2- Johnson

1- Hall

Turnovers were a bit of problem for BYU who had 18, but they forced 23 on the defensive end.

BYU next has games in Croatia Wednesday and Thursday.

Below is the full box score.