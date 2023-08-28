BYU Releases Week 1 Depth Chart for Sam Houston Game

BYU released its week one depth chart ahead of the Sam Houston game. Below is the full depth chart.

Offensive Takeaways

1. Quarterback — Jake Retzlaff is the backup QB with no or. Boise State transfer Cade Fennegan gets the nod as the number 3 guy.

2. Running Back — No surprise that Aidan Robbins is RB1 and Colorado transfer Deion Smith is 2, but true freshman LJ Martin getting the nod at number 3 is notable. The highly touted freshman beat out Hinckley Ropati and Miles Davis to work his way up the depth chart.

3. Wide Receiver — 7 guys listed, all with an or in between.

3. Offensive line — Kingsley Suamataia is the only sure fire starter at left tackle. Connor Pay and Utah transfer Paul Maile are expected to start, but their spots at either center or right guard are still up in the air. Transfers Weylin Lapuaho and Ian Fitzgerald are listed with an or at left guard, and right tackle is also listed with an or for Caleb Etienne and Brayden Keim. I expect Caleb Etienne to be the starting right tackle.

Defensive and Specialist Takeaways

1. Safety — Talan Alfrey has been rumored to be out with an injury, and that seems to be the case with his absence from the depth chart. Kalani Sitake said that his injury is not season-ending, but that he is “doubtful” for Saturday. Malik Moore and Ethan Slade are the two starting safeties.

2. Defensive Line — No big surprises. I expect Snow College transfer David Latu to work his way up the DL rotation.

3. Linebackers — As expected, Ben Bywater, Max Tooley, and AJ Vongphachnah are the starting linebackers. Oregon transfer Harrison Taggart and Isaiah Glasker should factor heavy into the mix.

4. Kicker — Boise State transfer Will Ferrin and Matthias Dunn are listed with an or. Kelly Poppinga said in Coordinators Corner that Will Ferrin won the job.