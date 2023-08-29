BYU Basketball to Play in 2024 Tournament in San Diego

BYU’s 2024 MTE (multi-team event) appears to be finalized, as Jon Rothstein reported Tuesday that BYU will play in the 2024 Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego with Purdue, Notre Dame, and one team TBD.

NEWS: Purdue, Notre Dame, and BYU will headline the 2024 Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego, according to multiple sources.



Fourth team in event is currently TBD.https://t.co/AuLgAWUEmq — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 29, 2023

This year’s field includes USC, Iowa, Oklahoma, and Seton Hall and runs on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Thursday’s games are on FS1 and the Friday games are on FOX.

BYU will play two games and is guaranteed to play at least one of Purdue and Notre Dame. Despite losing in the first round of this past NCAA Tournament, Purdue has been one of the nation's top teams the last few seasons. Notre Dame has missed the tournament 5 of the last 6 seasons, and will welcome new head coach Micah Shrewsberry this year.

BYU’s MTE this year is in Vegas, so it is good to see BYU stay close to its west coast alumni base after its WCC departure. Not many other games are known on BYU’s 2024 non-conference schedule. BYU will return a game to Wyoming, and Utah will be folded into the Big 12 schedule. The San Diego State series ends this season, and no confirmation has been given either way if that series will be extended.