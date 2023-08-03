Zach Wilson to Start at QB for Jets in Hall of Fame Game

It’s been a rough two years to start Zach Wilson’s NFL career. After getting benched last year, the Jets brought in Aaron Rodgers to be their starting QB. Zach is the backup now and will get a chance to learn behind Rodgers. Early indications are that Zach has handled the change well and Aaron has embraced mentoring Zach.

We’ll get our first chance to see Zach in action tonight (Thursday) when he suits up in for the first NFL preseason game of the year versus the Browns in the annual Hall of Fame Game. The game kicks off at 8pm ET on NBC.

The Jets have said that Aaron Rodgers won’t play and that Zach Wilson will start. Today also happens to be Zach’s 24th birthday.

In two seasons with the Jets, Zach has thrown for 4.022 yards, 15 TDs, and 18 interceptions with a 55% completion percentage. Head Coach Robert Saleh recently said that Zach has handled the benching well.

Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson's new role as backup QB:



"I give him a lot of credit. It's not easy being asked to do what he's being asked to do in terms of being the face of the program and then all of a sudden take a step back while you watch another guy take your seat." pic.twitter.com/KoIKUNDh1r — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 3, 2023

The hope for Zach is that this can be a reset for his career. Best case scenario is that he can learn under Aaron Rodgers and then use that as a chance to revive his career somewhere else.