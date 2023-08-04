3-Star Cornerback Therrian Alexander Commits to BYU

BYU added a big piece to its 2024 class as 3-Star cornerback Therrian Alexander announced his commitment to BYU.

Alexander is a big commitment for BYU and something BYU has really never got at the cornerback position. Alexander is from the Atlanta, Georgia area and also had offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, NC State, and several others. 247 Sports gives him an 87 rating — which is right in the range of a high 3-star — and rates him as the #60 corner in the country. Cornerback has arguably been the hardest position for BYU to recruit historically, so nabbing a high 3-star prospect from Atlanta is a huge coup for BYU and signals the work this defensive staff is doing on the recruiting trail.

Listed at 6-foot-2, Alexander has great size for a cornerback and is a accomplished sprinter as well. He can play man coverage and cover large stretches of the field, which is something that can be highlighted in Jay Hill’s defensive scheme. He should be able to come in immediately for the 2024 season and compete for meaningful playing time right off the bat.

Alexander is the ninth commitment in BYU’s 2024 class, and the second highest behind 4-Star tight end Ryner Swanson.

You can watch highlights of Alexander below.