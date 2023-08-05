Sources: BYU Point Guard Ques Glover To Enter Transfer Portal

After signing with BYU back in May, Ques Glover is expected to re-enter the transfer portal 3 months later, sources told me. Since he is a grad transfer, Ques can entire the portal anytime without sitting out a season. Jeff Goodman was the first to report the news. Ques removed BYU Basketball from his IG bio Saturday morning.

Former Florida and Samford guard Ques Glover, who committed to BYU, is likely to re-open his recruitment, per source.



The grad transfer averaged 14.7 points and shot 38 percent from 3 this past season at Samford. Played first two years at Florida, last two at Samford. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) August 5, 2023

With the departure of Ques, BYU now has two vacant scholarships and will be fully turning to Dallin Hall to man the point guard position. Dallin is coming off a freshman season where he started 21 of 34 games and averaged 7.3 points and 3 assists on 37% shooting from three. Spencer Johnson and UC Irvine transfer Dawson Baker will likely assume some point guard duties as well. Without Ques, BYU’s guard line looks like Dallin Hall, Spencer Johnson, Dawson Baker, Trevin Knell, Richie Saunders, and Trey Stewart.

Ques was one of BYU’s three transfer additions and was expected to compete with Dallin Hall for the starting point guard spot. Glover was one of the top mid-major guards the last couple seasons at Samford. Glover averaged 19.2 points and 4.4 assists on 47% shooting as a junior in 2021-2022, which earned him All-SoCon First team honors. He partially tore his meniscus as a senior this past year in late November which caused him to miss nearly two months in the middle of the season, but he still played 19 games and averaged 14.7 points on 48% shooting. Glover received Second Team All-SoCon honors despite missing the first month of conference play. He played his first two seasons at Florida, where he was averaged 4.4 points as a freshman and 2.5 points as a sophomore in 51 total games.

So why did Ques leave? Sources tell me that NIL was a main reason. And with other P6 schools potentially willing to take in a guard at this point, Ques will likely look for a spot where he can in his mind get guaranteed NIL money.

The loss of Ques no doubt hurts BYU. The glass half full side is that Dallin Hall is the clear-cut starting point guard and can go through the ups-and-downs of Big 12 play, but Ques was a one-year player that would no doubt have helped BYU. Big man Aly Khalifa will also be counted on to take on a larger role directing the offense from the high post.

With two open spots, we’ll see what BYU does. BYU could elect to grab a depth piece in the backcourt, although they likely won’t get a real difference maker at this point. BYU’s been trying for months to add an additional front court piece, which I think could still happen.

Grad transfers will still trickle into the portal this month before school starts, so BYU will have to bank on that, JUCO guys, or international and domestic freshmen to fill any last scholarships.