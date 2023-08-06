2024 3-Star Cornerback Jonathan Kabeya Commits To BYU

BYU football received their second defensive back commitment in the past three days with 2024 cornerback Jonathan Kabeya announcing his commitment to BYU on Sunday evening.

The 3-star recruit received his first offer from Texas Tech in June of 2022. He received offer from BYU back in January of this year before receiving a flurry of offers during the spring from schools such as Indiana, Utah State, Tulane, Texas State, Liberty, and one of the newest fellow Big 12 members, Arizona State. However, a week after his official visit to Provo, Kabeya ultimately chose to be coached by Jernaro Gilford as part of Jay Hill’s defense.

Kabeya is about to start his senior season at Colleyville Heritage High School in Colleysville, Texas. The Panthers play in Texas’ 5-A2 division, the state’s second highest division. He stands at 5-foot-10 and weighs in at 170 pounds.

Kebaya plays a lot of man coverage in his team’s defensive schemes. He does a good job of mirroring his receiver and using his footwork to stay on coverage, focusing on the receiver and then adjusting to the ball when it is in the air. He uses his hands well to provide a press at the line of scrimmage and get them in front of the receivers to break up the pass. The main thing that sticks out watching his film is his speed. Kabeya possesses great pursuit speed that helps him stay with receivers on go routes and be able to track down ball carriers from behind. Several times watching his film he tracked down players using his speed with good pursuit angles.

Kabeya is the tenth commitment in BYU’s 2024 class, and is the second cornerback joining Atlanta’s Therrian Alexander.

You can watch highlights of Kabeya below.