Broadcast Plans, Kickoff Time Set for BYU at Kansas Matchup

Broadcast networks released the college football week 4 TV slate Monday morning, and BYU-Kansas will kickoff 9/23 at 1:30 MT on ESPN.

BYU game time



September 23 • 2:30 PM CT

Kansas vs. BYU • DBKMS • ESPN #PackTheBooth → https://t.co/0QeRrC3nfd pic.twitter.com/yjtGrQk4ne — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 11, 2023

The September 23 game will of course be BYU’s Big 12 opener. BYU is currently is a 10-point underdog to Arkansas this coming week, and I anticipate BYU as an underdog again versus the Jayhawks. Kansas is off to a 2-0 start, which includes a 34-23 home win over Illinois. KU received 19 votes in the latest AP Poll, which puts them at tied for 28th if the poll extended that far.

Kansas is led by Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year Jalon Daniels, who threw for 277 yards and rushed for 24 in his season debut versus the Illini. Running back Devin Neal has rushed for 214 yards in two games and surpassed the 1000-yard mark last season. The Jayhawks play this week at Nevada as a 28-point road favorite.