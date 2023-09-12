Top Performers for BYU vs. Southern Utah

BYU put up a much-needed 41 points on offense, while holding Southern Utah to 16 points. Overall, it was a good team win to move to 2-0 on the season.

There are still things the Cougars must improve on, like offensive line play and allowing big plays in the secondary. But overall, the Cougars played well.

The grades mentioned for each player are from Pro Football Focus.

Kedon Slovis, QB

What a refreshing game for the USC/Pitt transfer. After slogging through the opening game against Sam Houston, Slovis looked much more comfortable in Aaron Roderick’s offense in Week 2.

He completed 22 passes in 32 attempts, for 348 yards and four touchdowns. His 195.1 passer rating and 10.9 yards per attempt were one of the most efficient performances BYU has had in recent memory, right up there with some of Jaren Hall’s best games at BYU.

He also added a third rushing touchdown on the season.

Overall, his 90.5 grade was one of the best of Week 2 around college football.

Darius Lassiter, WR

Lassiter’s yards-after-the-catch ability was on full display on Saturday. He got a pass from Slovis and ran for 42 yards all the way to the endzone for a key touchdown. Overall, he caught five passes for 73 yards.

Darius Lassiter ladies & gentlemen pic.twitter.com/p7OU8iZjQw — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 10, 2023

He is also a very willing run blocker, earning an 89.1 run blocking grade, the top mark on the team in that category.

Isaac Rex, TE

Rex finally had the breakout game we all had been waiting for. He had the longest gain by either team, hauling in a pass from Slovis in triple coverage and running it 65 yards before being tackled short.

This back side post from Kedon Slovis to Isaac Rex is pure poetry in motion. pic.twitter.com/QqAOKbdBY8 — Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) September 9, 2023

He also caught a 20-yard pass for a touchdown. Overall, he had a game-high 112 receiving yards on four catches. Hopefully, this is the start of a resurgence for the very talented tight end.

Tyler Batty, DE

For the second week in a row, Batty showed that he fits Jay Hill’s scheme perfectly. He led the team again with three pressures against SUU, hitting the quarterback three times. He also collected three tackles, including one for loss.

He earned the top pass rushing grade on the team, at 70.6.

Marcus McKenzie, DB

We would be remiss to not mention McKenzie on special teams. Two weeks in a row, he has made crowd-pleasing hits on punt coverage. He also recovered a muffed punt.

There is clearly an extraordinary level of effort and desire on his part. Every good team needs a player or two like McKenzie.