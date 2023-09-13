Kansas AD Anticipates Strong BYU Fan Presence

After over a decade as Big 12 basement dwellers, Kansas football is relevant again and on the cusp of a top 25 ranking after a 2-0 start. The Jayhawks are on the road this weekend at Nevada before heading home for its Big 12 opener versus BYU on 9/23 at 1:30 MT on ESPN.

Kansas AD Travis Goff told Phog.net he expects a sellout for the game not only because of the excitement around the program, but also partly due to BYU’s presence.

“We do know there will be more visiting fans here than we would typically have even with a bordering state Big 12 opponent,” Goff said. “BYU fans both travel, we also know there are a number of fans in the Kansas City area. And so they’ve been buying more than you would see in almost any other visiting situation. And they’re going to have a little presence. So we need to be a sellout for all the right reasons, but we also need it to be as full of Jayhawk fans as possible, because I think BYU fans will make their presence felt in there.”

Goff said some tickets still remain and he expects them to sellout before kickoff.

Goff talks about attendance and BYU fans at around the 21-minute mark.