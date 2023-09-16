How to watch BYU Football at Arkansas

BYU Football is on the road for the first time this season, to take on the SEC’s Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday evening.

Both BYU and Arkansas are 2-0 headed into the game. Last week, BYU trounced SUU, 41-16. Arkansas beat Kent State, 21-6.

This will be the second time the Cougars and Razorbacks have met on the football field. Arkansas traveled to Provo in 2022 and beat BYU, 52-35.

If you didn’t make the trip to Fayettville, here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Sept. 16, 5:30 p.m. MT

Location:

Razorback Stadium, Fayettville, Arkansas

Channel:

ESPN2

Game Notes:

Spread:

TV Broadcast Team:

Brian Custer (play by play)

Rod Gilmore (analyst)

Lauren Sisler (sideline)

Pre-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (3:30 p.m. MT on BYUtv and byutvsports.com )

) Tune in to see behind the scenes.

Post-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (Immediately following the game’s end on BYUtv)

Player and coach interviews, game highlights, analysis, and more.

Radio Coverage:

Watch Online:

*Odds/lines subject to change. Terms and Conditions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.