National Media Reactions From BYU’s Win Over Arkansas

After BYU’s wild back-and-forth road win at Arkansas, various national media outlets gave their take of BYU’s win. We round up some of the reactions below.

Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports and The Athletic gave two minutes of thoughts in “The Audible” podcast with Stewart Mandel. Feldman said he watched most of the game and started off remarking how well BYU’s fanbase represented on the road. He went on to compliment Kedon Slovis and saying BYU can “definitely” win 8 games. I recommend giving the entire clip a listen. Feldman picked BYU as a potential Big 12 darkhorse before the season began.

This is a must listen 2 minutes from Bruce Feldman on his podcast “The Audible.” He watched the entire BYU-Arkansas game.



Some of his takeaways

-BYU’s fanbase showed up

-He projects Kedon Slovis as a 3rd-5th round NFL Draft pick

-He can "definitely" see BYU winning 8 games

ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranked all 39 undefeated FBS teams, pegging BYU at 34. Below is what Connelly wrote.

“BYU beat Arkansas on Saturday by winning the field position and red zone battles. The offense remains dreadfully inefficient and needed short fields to top 30 points. But the defense is coming around nicely, and confidence is growing heading toward Saturday’s trip to Lawrence, Kansas. (Goodness, there are so many unbeaten vs. unbeaten matchups this week.)”

Kirk Herbstreit named BYU as his number 3 performing team of the week.

BYU checked in at 36 in CBS Sports’ power rankings of all 133 FBS teams, up 25 spots from a week ago. Chip Patterson gave this synopsis of the Cougars.

“A wild finish in Fayetteville, Arkansas, leaves BYU with a quality road win against an SEC opponent as the Cougars prepare for the beginning of Big 12 conference play. BYU faced a double-digit margin at two different points in the game, overcoming both to improve to 3-0 and jump into the top 40.”