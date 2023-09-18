 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

National Media Reactions From BYU’s Win Over Arkansas

By Robby McCombs
NCAA Football: Brigham Young at Arkansas Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

After BYU’s wild back-and-forth road win at Arkansas, various national media outlets gave their take of BYU’s win. We round up some of the reactions below.

  • Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports and The Athletic gave two minutes of thoughts in “The Audible” podcast with Stewart Mandel. Feldman said he watched most of the game and started off remarking how well BYU’s fanbase represented on the road. He went on to compliment Kedon Slovis and saying BYU can “definitely” win 8 games. I recommend giving the entire clip a listen. Feldman picked BYU as a potential Big 12 darkhorse before the season began.

“BYU beat Arkansas on Saturday by winning the field position and red zone battles. The offense remains dreadfully inefficient and needed short fields to top 30 points. But the defense is coming around nicely, and confidence is growing heading toward Saturday’s trip to Lawrence, Kansas. (Goodness, there are so many unbeaten vs. unbeaten matchups this week.)”

  • Kirk Herbstreit named BYU as his number 3 performing team of the week.

“A wild finish in Fayetteville, Arkansas, leaves BYU with a quality road win against an SEC opponent as the Cougars prepare for the beginning of Big 12 conference play. BYU faced a double-digit margin at two different points in the game, overcoming both to improve to 3-0 and jump into the top 40.”

