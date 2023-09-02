How to watch BYU Football vs. Sam Houston

After another long offseason (maybe an especially long one) it’s time for BYU Football to kick off its inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference.

The Sam Houston Bearkats will visit LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday night to take on the BYU Cougars.

It’s a season of firsts for Sam Houston, as well - Their first at FBS level, in Conference USA. Saturday will mark the first time BYU and Sam Houston have faced each other in football.

If you’ll be at the game, they’re going for royal blue and white stripes, so dress according to your section:

If not, here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Sept. 2, 8:15 p.m. MT

Location:

LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah

Channel:

FS1

Game Notes:

Spread:

TV Broadcast Team:

Alex Faust (play by play)

Petros Papadakis (analyst)

Pre-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (6 p.m. MT on BYUtv and byutvsports.com )

) Tune in to see behind the scenes.

Post-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (Immediately following the game’s end on BYUtv)

Player and coach interviews, game highlights, analysis, and more.

Radio Coverage:

Watch Online:

