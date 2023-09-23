How to watch BYU Football at Kansas

BYU Football is on the road to take on its first Big 12 opponent at Kansas on Saturday afternoon.

The teams will be facing each other for the first time since the 1992 Aloha Bowl. The Jayhawks beat the Cougars in that one, 23-20.

Both BYU and Kansas are a perfect 3-0 so far on the season. Last week, BYU had a big 38-31 victory at Arkansas. Kansas was at Nevada, where they won 31-24.

Here’s how you can watch BYU begin conference play:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Sept. 23, 1:30 p.m. MT

Location:

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kansas

Channel:

ESPN

Game Notes:

TV Broadcast Team:

Mark Jones (play by play)

Louis Riddick (analyst)

Quint Kessenich (sideline)

Pre-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (11:30 a.m. MT on BYUtv and byutvsports.com )

) Tune in to see behind the scenes.

Post-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (Immediately following the game’s end on BYUtv)

Player and coach interviews, game highlights, analysis, and more.

Radio Coverage:

Watch Online:

