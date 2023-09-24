BYU Opens as Slight Favorite Versus Cincinnati

BYU and Cincinnati were both humbled in their Big 12 Conference debuts. The Bearcats lost by two touchdowns at home to Oklahoma, while BYU lost by 11 to the Kansas Jayhawks.

Opening lines for the game were released Sunday morning, with BYU opening as a 1.5-point favorite. The line quickly moved to BYU -3 (meaning BYU a 3-point favorite) as of this publishing. The over/under is 49.5.

The Bearcats are 2-2 on the season. After a nice road win over Pitt in week 2, Cinci subsequently lost home games to Miami of Ohio and Oklahoma. Cincinnati has held all 4 opponents to 24 points or below in regulation, but offensively they’ve averaged just 17 points in 3 games versus FBS competition. 6th-year senior QB Emory Jones is a veteran and running threat, but has completed just 53% of his passes the last two games. BYU will need to keep him in check in what could be a low-scoring game.

BYU-Cincinnati kickoff Friday night at 8:15 MT on ESPN.