Four 2024 Hoops Recruits Set to Take Official Visits to BYU This Week

This coming week will be one of the most important recruiting weeks for BYU Basketball in the Mark Pope era. Four 2024 hoops targets will take official visits to BYU — Malick Diallo, Brody Kozlowski, Jaxon Johnson, and Brooks Bahr.

Malick Diallo — ESPN 4-Star Recruit

The 4-star big man originally from Mali is a consensus top 150 recruit. Diallo originally planned to take an official visit to BYU the weekend of 10/21, but that was moved up to this Tuesday (9/26) Diallo confirmed to me. The 6-foot-10 big man has been to multiple BYU football and basketball games over the years, including the Sam Houston game earlier this month. BYU has been putting the full court court press on Diallo — Pope flew to Mali this month to meet Malick’s parents.

Diallo has taken officials to Loyola-Chicago, Cal, TCU, and Vanderbilt. Miami offered him last week and Diallo could take an official there. Malick told me that a Miami visit is the only other visit he is currently planning to potentially take after BYU.

Malick preps at Wasatch Academy and is AAU teammates with Isaac Davis, Brody Kozlowski, and Jaxon Johnson.

Brooks Bahr, Brody Kozlowski, Jaxon Johnson

All three of these guys will begin their visits Thursday. They will attend the football game versus Cincinnati. Brooks and Jaxon both plan to go on missions before enrolling while Brody plans to enroll in college next year. Jaxon and Brody are both AAU teammates and Brooks is friends with both of them. BYU can give all three players the unique pitch to play together.

All three players are rated top 150 prospects according to 247 Sports. Jaxon Johnson is rated a 4-star prospect by ESPN and On3, Brody Kozlowski is rated 4 stars by ESPN and Rivals, and Brooks Bahr is a high 3-star recruit.

LDS high school talent in the Mark Pope era hasn’t been as prevalent versus previous years, but the 2024 class is a huge opportunity for Pope to lock down some high end LDS talent. Isaac Davis has already committed to BYU and will join the program in 2024, and we’ll find out over the next six weeks how many of these four players BYU can get. The first year in the Big 12 will be very tough for BYU, but if Pope can hit on this 2024 class then that will lay a great foundation for the program and ease any sting from a season that lacks in wins.

All four players bring different skill sets. Malick is a true 5 man who can protect the rim and is developing range out to the 3-point line; Brody is a stretch four and three who is a terrific rebounder, passer and shooter; Jaxon Johnson can play the wing or four and is a knockdown shooter; Brooks is a 6-foot-5 combo guard that can score and create.

BYU has a legitimate shot to land all four players. All four plan to sign during the early signing period November 8-15.