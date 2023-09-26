BYU Basketball’s Big 12 Schedule Released

The Big 12 released its conference schedule Tuesday morning, meaning we know the dates for all 31 of BYU’s regular season games in the 2023-2024 season. BYU will open conference play at home Saturday, January 6 when they host Cincinnati in the Marriott Center. Below is the full schedule.
BYU men’s hoops schedule is finalized with the release of the Big 12 slate: https://t.co/bHeXlSopdA— Greg Wrubell (@gregwrubell) September 26, 2023
Complete Big 12 schedule: https://t.co/3NBsEr4MzA pic.twitter.com/bMNnEsrUjH
The non-conference schedule was released over the summer. BYU will play an exhibition game November 1 before opening the regular season November 6 versus Houston Christian. Sources tell me that BYU will play a “secret scrimmage” versus Stanford in October. BYU did the same versus Stanford last year in the Bay Area, and the Cardinal will come to Provo this year. Schools are allowed to play two exhibitions/secret scrimmages. BYU will play one exhibition and one scrimmage. The secret scrimmages are not covered by media and BYU is not allowed to release any details.
Below are some of my takeaways from the Big 12 schedule.
- BYU will play no Monday games. The Big 12 features a “Big Monday” game every week on ESPN, and BYU will not be included in that. Not a bad thing, since BYU doesn’t practice on Sunday. BYU avoids the dreaded Saturday-Monday turnaround with no Sunday practice for its first season.
- BYU plays no more than two home or away games consecutively. The toughest road stretch will be the Kansas State-Kansas swing in late February. Houston-Texas in late January will be quite the home swing versus two likely top 25 teams. Texas is the only game with a possible ESPN slot.
- BYU fans will need to get an ESPN+ subscription. 22 of BYU’s 31 games are exclusively on ESPN+. Gone are the days of BYUtv.
- No days off. There are no breather games in the conference. BYU will need to bring its A game every night.
