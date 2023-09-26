BYU Basketball’s Big 12 Schedule Released

The Big 12 released its conference schedule Tuesday morning, meaning we know the dates for all 31 of BYU’s regular season games in the 2023-2024 season. BYU will open conference play at home Saturday, January 6 when they host Cincinnati in the Marriott Center. Below is the full schedule.

BYU men’s hoops schedule is finalized with the release of the Big 12 slate: https://t.co/bHeXlSopdA



Complete Big 12 schedule: https://t.co/3NBsEr4MzA pic.twitter.com/bMNnEsrUjH — Greg Wrubell (@gregwrubell) September 26, 2023

The non-conference schedule was released over the summer. BYU will play an exhibition game November 1 before opening the regular season November 6 versus Houston Christian. Sources tell me that BYU will play a “secret scrimmage” versus Stanford in October. BYU did the same versus Stanford last year in the Bay Area, and the Cardinal will come to Provo this year. Schools are allowed to play two exhibitions/secret scrimmages. BYU will play one exhibition and one scrimmage. The secret scrimmages are not covered by media and BYU is not allowed to release any details.

Below are some of my takeaways from the Big 12 schedule.