2024 4-Star Big Man Malick Diallo Recaps BYU Official Visit

BYU hoops kicked off its huge official visit week when Malick Diallo visited BYU Tuesday through Thursday. He posted about the visit on his Instagram.

Malick’s visit precedes 3 other visits this weekend. Brody Kozlowski, Brooks Bahr, and Jaxon Johnson arrive to BYU today (Thursday) for their visits and leave Saturday. They will be in attendance for the football game Friday night. All four are priority 2024 recruits for BYU. I wrote about the visits more in-depth earlier this week.

Below is what Malick told me about his visit.

”You know in college they won’t promise minutes, but putting myself in a position to play early too is something that I am looking for. The visit was fun, had a lot good time with the players because I have been around them for the longest so I knew almost everyone there. I like how the coaching stuff at BYU want to use me as player and how they believe me. BYU could be at my top 4. I have a good relationship with all the coaches and players. I am not planning to visit any more schools, but I could go visit some that I have to think about. I want make my decisions before the season start so by November.”

Malick is a 6-10 Center that is rated a 4-Star recruit by ESPN and a consensus top 150 recruit. BYU was the first school to offer him back in 2021 and has been recruiting him since. Originally from Mali, he is in his second year at Wasatch Academy. He is AAU teammates with BYU commit Isaac Davis and BYU targets Jaxon Johnson and Brody Kozlowski. Malick has attended several BYU football and basketball games and is especially close with Fouss and Atiki. His sister accompanied him on his visit, and Coach Pope flew to Mali earlier this month to meet with Malick’s parents.

Malick has already taken official visits to Loyola-Chicago, Cal, TCU, and Vanderbilt. Mississippi State offered Malick in August and Miami offered him last week. Miami is the one other school I’m keeping an eye on as a potential last visit for Malick.

Diallo is a priority recruit for the 2024 class. He is a true center that is a rim protector, can finish in the paint, and is developing range out to the three-point line. If he were to join BYU, he would have a season to ease in behind seniors Aly Khalifa, Atiki, and Fouss before likely getting a much larger role as a sophomore. He has the ability to compete for playing time year one.

BYU is one of the favorites, but will have to fend off the other schools to land Diallo. Pope’s visit to Mali shows how important he is to the coaching staff.

You can watch highlights of Malick below.