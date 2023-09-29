How to watch BYU Football vs. Cincinnati

BYU Football will be home in Provo Friday night to face fellow Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati Bearcats are 2-2 on the season, 0-1 in conference play. They beat Eastern Kentucky and Pitt, then lost to Miami (OH) in OT. Their first conference foe was Oklahoma. The Bearcats went there and got beat, 20-6.

The BYU Cougars are 3-1 on the season, 0-1 in conference play. After beating Sam Houston, Southern Utah, and Arkansas, the Cougars fell at Kansas, 38-27.

While BYU and Cincinnati will meet often in the future, Saturday is just their third meeting on the gridiron, with BYU winning the prior two (2015 and 2016).

Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Fri. Sept. 29, 8:15 p.m. MT

Location:

LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah

Channel:

ESPN

Game Notes:

Spread:

TV Broadcast Team:

Clay Matvick (play by play)

Aaron Murray (analyst)

Lauren Sisler (sideline)

Pre-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (6 p.m. MT on BYUtv and byutvsports.com )

) Tune in to see behind the scenes.

Post-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (Immediately following the game’s end on BYUtv)

Player and coach interviews, game highlights, analysis, and more.

Radio Coverage:

Watch Online:

