2024 Top 150 Recruit Brooks Bahr Recaps BYU Official Visit

A massive week for BYU hoops wrapped up this weekend with Brooks Bahr, Brody Kozlowski, and Jaxson Johnson completing their official visits to BYU Saturday morning. Malick Diallo completed his visit earlier this week.

I’ll have recaps with all three players.

Keller, Texas guard Brooks Bahr is rated as the #132 recruit nationally in the 2024 class, according to 247 Sports. At 6-foot-5, Bahr can play either guard spot, although I expect him to be primarily a point guard if he commits to BYU. Brooks can get the rim, score from the outside, and has point guard skills to set up his teammates. I really do think Brooks has star potential and could be a foundational piece for BYU.

Below is what Brooks told me about his visit.

“Loved the visit. We had dinner at Coach Pope’s house which I really enjoyed. Got to talk to a lot of different players. Favorite part was watching practice and getting to see how the staff coaches the team. I trust the coaching staff, think I can really fit into the play style and thrive as a player. I like BYU’s strength coach and player development. Everyone on the staff is amazing. Talked a lot to Trevin Knell. Got to talk to TJ haws and Jake Toolson as well. We (Brody, Brooks, and Jaxon) have talked about playing together, think our games compliment each other. I really like BYU, can see myself playing there. Plan on making a decision early November.”

Brooks has already taken visits to Utah and Nebraska and tells me he still plans to visit Saint Mary’s, USC, and Wake Forest. Brooks plans to go on a mission right out of high school and will join his next school in 2026.

Brooks has several good schools after him and still has visits to take, but I think BYU and Utah are the two favorites right now. BYU will need to stay on Brooks if they are to land his commitment by the November 8-15 early signing period.