2024 4-Star Edge Rusher Devoux Tuataga Commits To BYU

BYU landed one of the top recruits in the state of Utah as 2024 edge rusher, Devoux Tuataga, announced his commitment to BYU on Thursday morning.

A 4-star rated recruit by Rivals and 3-star by 247 Sports, Tuataga received a lot of Power 5 attention after a sensational junior season. Tuataga pulled in offers from the likes of Oregon, Washington, Nebraska, Cal, Arizona, and Washington State. He ultimately announced his top five of BYU, Utah, USC, Tennessee, and Oregon State the week before announcing his commitment.

Tuataga is in his senior season at Cedar Valley HS in Eagle Mountain, Utah. Standing at 6-foot-6 and nearly 240lbs he is already at a good size to play at the next level and has the frame to add even more weight. He really came onto the scene after his huge junior season. In ten games, Tuataga made 32 combined tackles including 15 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. He also returned an interception for a touchdown.

On his film, you can see he gets off the ball very quickly giving him a hand up in pass rushing. He shows good pursuit angles in getting to the quarterback or coming down on the running back. However, a big thing that sticks out that won’t always show up on a box score is his effort. There are multiple plays in his film where he comes from the opposite side of the field behind the play and still makes the tackle because of pure effort. That’s not something every player displays and is something Jay Hill will love in his defense.

Tuataga is the twelfth commitment in BYU’s 2024 class. He is the second highest rated commit after TE Ryner Swanson.

You can watch Tuataga’s highlights below.