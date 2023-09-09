How to watch BYU Football vs. Southern Utah University

On Saturday afternoon, BYU Football will face the Southern Utah University Thunderbirds at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

In its first week of play, SUU traveled to Arizona State and came up short, losing 24-21 after a rain delay. The FCS’ Thunderbirds are a member of the new United Athletic Conference.

This is only the second meeting for BYU and SUU in football, with the first coming in 2016. BYU won that game 37-7 with Taysom Hill at quarterback.

BYU played Sam Houston last week, with the Cougars’ defense delivering a 14-0 shutout.

If you’ll be at LES, wear royal blue. If not, here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Sept. 9, 1:00 p.m. MT

Location:

LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah

Channel:

Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (Fan Guide with more info)

Game Notes:

TV Broadcast Team:

Matt Schumaker (play by play)

Brad Hopkins (analyst)

Shane Sparks (sideline)

Pre-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (11 a.m. MT on BYUtv and byutvsports.com )

) Tune in to see behind the scenes.

Post-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (Immediately following the game’s end on BYUtv)

Player and coach interviews, game highlights, analysis, and more.

Radio Coverage:

Watch Online: