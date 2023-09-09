BYU Favored by 4 Touchdowns Over SUU

Betting odds started popping up early Saturday morning for BYU-SUU, and unsurprisingly BYU is a sizable favorite over the Thunderbirds.

Many lines opened at BYU -27.5, and hours before kickoff BYU is anywhere between a 29.5 and 31-point favorite. As of this publishing the over/under is 49.5.

BYU is coming off a 14-0 win over newly minted FBS team Sam Houston. BYU’s offense struggled to get anything going all night, so the main story for this game is if BYU’s offense can dominate versus a FCS team. If the offense struggles again, there will be serious concerns with 10 straight P5 games upcoming.

SUU will come in confident after narrowly falling 24-21 at Arizona State last Saturday. The Thunderbirds finished 2022 5-6.

The status of BYU wideouts Keanu Hill and Kody Epps will be something to monitor. Both were out last week and are questionable today. BYU may opt to hold them out until Arkansas next Saturday, but any reps they can get to build chemistry with Kedon Slovis may prove valuable.

BYU-SUU kicks off at 1:00 MT on ESPN+.