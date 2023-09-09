BYU Passing Game Bounces Back in Win Over SUU

After a lackluster opener, BYU’s offense did what they were supposed to in a 41-16 win over Southern Utah Saturday afternoon in Provo. Kedon Slovis completed 22/32 (69%) of his passes for 348 yards and 4 TDs — plus one rushing TD — to lead BYU to a 27-3 halftime lead and comfortable win. Isaac Rex led all receivers with 4 receptions for 112 yards and 1 TD, Chase Roberts had 84 receiving yards, and Eastern Michigan transfer Darius Lassiter added 73 yards.

Pass blocking was solid for most of the game, but the run offense couldn’t get any consistent production. BYU had just 46 yards on the ground, led by 27 yards on 6 carries from freshman LJ Martin. UNLV transfer Aidan Robbins had just 6 yards on 3 carries and Colorado transfer Deion Smith rushed for 16 yards on 7 carries.

Special teams was a bright spot for BYU. Oregon transfer Harrison Taggart had a blocked punt, and freshman Marcus McKenzie continued his impressive start from the gunner spot with a tackle at the one yard line in the first half and a fumble recovery in the second.

BYU moves to 2-0 on the season, but now begins of stretch of 10 straight P5 games. BYU’s defense hasn’t been tested yet, but they’ll face arguably the best two QBs on the schedule the next two games in Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson and Kansas’ Jalon Daniels.

BYU travels to Arkansas next Saturday with a 5:30 MT kickoff on ESPN2.