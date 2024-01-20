How to watch no. 20 BYU Basketball at no. 25 Texas Tech

Another week in the Big 12, another ranked opponent. BYU Basketball is on the road Saturday afternoon to play the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The no. 20 BYU Cougars are 14-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play. They last played in Provo on Tuesday, defeating the no. 24 Iowa State Cyclones by a final score of 87-72. The Cougars were without Trevin Knell and Fousseyni Traore in that game.

No. 25 Texas Tech, who appeared in the rankings this past week, is also 14-3 overall. The Red Raiders are an impressive 3-1 in conference play, with the loss coming in their most recent game, at no. 5 Houston on Wednesday. Houston beat Texas Tech, 77-54. Texas Tech’s conference wins came over Texas, Oklahoma State, and Kansas State.

The Cougars and Red Raiders will face each other just once in regular season conference play. This will be the fifth all-time meeting between them, with BYU having the 3-1 edge. In Lubbock, the teams have each won one game. The last meeting was in 1995.

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives BYU a slight edge, with a 51 percent chance of winning.

Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Jan. 20, 4:00 p.m. MT

Location:

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

Game Notes:

Channel:

ESPN2

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Rich Hollenberg (play by play)

Fran Fraschilla (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.