BYU Remains Ranked After Split Over Iowa State and Texas Tech

After beating Iowa State by 15 at home and losing by 7 to Texas Tech on the road, BYU went from 20 to 21 in the latest AP Poll released Monday.

BYU is 14-4 on the season and ranked 5 in NET and 9 in KenPom. The biggest test of the season comes Tuesday, when BYU welcomes #4 Houston to the Marriott Center Tuesday night. Houston is ranked 1 in both NET and KenPom. The Cougars in red boast the best defense in the country with the number 1 effective FG% defense and top 3 in turnover percentage. Houston isn’t as potent offensively, but they have 3 talented guards and an active front line that is relentless on the offensive glass.

After Houston, BYU hosts Texas Saturday versus a Longhorns team that is coming off a home win over Baylor. The Longhorns recently fell out of the AP Poll, but have an electric backcourt and some really talented individual players.

Two wins would be tough, but BYU would be well served to split two home games to stay comfortably on the right side of the NCAA Tournament cut line as the calendar nears February.