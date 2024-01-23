How to watch no. 21 BYU Basketball vs. no. 4 Houston

BYU Basketball’s at home in Provo on Tuesday night to take on the Houston Cougars.

The BYU Cougars won a game and lost one last week to two ranked opponents. They played most recently on Saturday at no. 25 (now no. 20) Texas Tech, and lost 85-78. BYU is 2-3 in Big 12 play, 14-4 on the season.

The Houston Cougars won twice last week, and went from no. 5 to no. 4 in the AP Poll. They played on Saturday, in Houston, defeating the UCF Knights, 57-42. Houston is 16-2 overall and 3-2 in conference play, with both of those losses coming last week at Iowa State then TCU.

Tuesday marks the eighth all-time game for BYU and Houston, with Houston having the 5-3 edge. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives Houston a 69 percent chance of winning.

Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Tues. Jan. 23, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Roxy Bernstein (play by play)

Chris Spatola (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

