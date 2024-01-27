How to watch no. 21 BYU Basketball vs. Texas

BYU Basketball plays the Texas Longhorns at the Marriott Center on Saturday afternoon.

The 14-5 BYU Cougars come in to the game after a loss to the no. 4 Houston Cougars in Provo on Tuesday. The Blue Cougars came up short to the Red Cougars in that one, by a final score of 75-68. BYU is now 2-4 in Big 12 play.

The Texas Longhorns are 14-5 on the season, with a 3-3 conference record. Texas last played on Tuesday at Oklahoma, winning by a score of 75-60. Their other conference wins came at Cincinnati then vs. Baylor in Austin. Their conference losses are to Texas Tech, West Virginia, and UCF.

BYU and Texas have played six times previously, with BYU having the upper hand, 4-2. BYU is 2-0 in Provo, 2-0 in neutral site games, and 0-2 in Austin. The last time the Longhorns visited the Marriott Center was in 1974.

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives BYU an 80 percent chance of winning the game.

Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Jan. 27, 12:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

ESPN2

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

John Schriffen (play by play)

Chris Spatola (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.