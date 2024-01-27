BYU Gets Back on Track with Comfortable Win Over Texas

BYU snapped a two-game skid as they beat Texas 84-72 Saturday afternoon in the Marriott Center.

BYU took advantage of a Texas defense that was cognizant of the three-point line and scored 40 points in the paint. Fousseyni Traore had his best game since injuring his hamstring two months ago and scored 16 points. Fouss showed burst and quickness that he hadn’t shown in Big 12 play.

Noah Waterman and Jaxson Robinson each scored 17 and Richie Saunders and Spencer Johnson added 11 piece. Aly Khalifa dished out 8 assists.

BYU as a team shot 64% from the field, 41% from three and 87% from the foul line. After falling behind early in the game, BYU took control at about the midway point of the first half and never really looked back. BYU led the entire second half.

This win is a Quad two win and comes after the Longhorns knocked off #9 Baylor and #11 Oklahoma in consecutive games. BYU should stay ranked despite the loss to #4 Houston on Tuesday.

BYU has a weekday bye before traveling to West Virginia next Saturday.