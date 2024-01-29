BYU Remains Ranked in AP Poll After Houston and Texas Split

After a loss to Houston and win over Texas, BYU moved from 21 to 22 in the latest AP Poll released Monday. This is the 10th consecutive week that BYU is ranked, the program’s longest streak since the 2010-2011 season when the team was ranked the entire season.

BYU is 15-5 on the season and ranked 6 in NET and 9 in KenPom. BYU enters its lone week of the conference season without a weekday game and will have extended time to prepare for a road matchup at West Virginia Saturday. The Mountaineers have a home game versus Cincinnati Wednesday. WVU is 7-13 on the season and 2-5 in Big 12 play, but they present a dangerous test for BYU. They were missing several players the first two months of the season until they were deemed eligible in late December, and star big man Jesse Edwards just returned from a wrist injury that had sidelined him the first 6 Big 12 games. WVU is 2-1 at home in Big 12 play, which includes wins over Texas and Kansas.

BYU is sitting in prime position to make the NCAA Tournament, but will need to avoid extended skids to fall on the bubble. This extended break comes at a good time as multiple players were dealing with the flu leading up to the Texas game.