BYU’s 2024 Schedule Finalized With Big 12 Release

On Tuesday morning, the Big 12 Conference released their official conference football schedule for 2024.

2024 BYU FOOTBALL SCHEDULE pic.twitter.com/AF4NZq1kJ2 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) January 30, 2024

Big 12 2024 schedule pic.twitter.com/bq6NxsQi0X — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 30, 2024

To review, here is the 2024 schedule for BYU football.

8/31 vs. Southern Illinois

9/6 @ SMU (Friday)

9/14 @ Wyoming

9/21 vs. Kansas State

9/28 @ Baylor

*BYE*

10/12 vs. Arizona

10/18 or 10/19 vs. Oklahoma State

10/26 @ UCF

*BYE*

11/9 @ Utah

11/16 vs. Kansas

11/23 @ Arizona State

11/30 vs. Houston

At first glance, two things jump out. One, yes, the Holy War against Utah is back in November. However, it is not on Thanksgiving weekend as most assumed. It appears the conference was more keen on giving both the Cougars and Utes a bye week ahead of the big rivalry clash.

The second is that there are two bye weeks. BYU will have a bye during “General Conference Weekend” on October 5.

The second bye is ahead of the game against Utah. Both teams will have two weeks to prepare for each other. That should make for a high quality matchup, with both teams hopefully being close to full health and the hype will build over two weeks.

The Cougars have five home games in conference play. The conference schedule starts with a home game against Kansas State. That will be the first time the Wildcats and Cougars square off since their 1997 Cotton Bowl matchup.

The Cougars finish with two of their final three games at home.

The slate ends with BYU hosting Houston on Thanksgiving weekend.

The Cougars look to build off of their inaugural Big 12 campaign in 2023, when they started out 5-2 but faltered down the stretch, losing five straight to end the season to fall short of bowl eligibility.

With the Big 12 moving to 16 teams, BYU does not have a matchup against Cincinnati, Colorado, Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech, and West Virginia.

BYU went 2-7 in Big 12 play last season. Here’s hoping 2024 brings more success.