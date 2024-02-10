How to watch no. 21 BYU Basketball vs. Kansas State

BYU Basketball’s at home in Provo on Saturday night, welcoming the Kansas State Wildcats.

BYU (16-6, 4-5) lost at Oklahoma on Tuesday. The Sooners defeated the Cougars, 82-66. Kansas State is 15-8 overall, 5-5 in conference play.

K-State played no. 4 Kansas on Monday and pulled off an overtime win, 75-70. Prior to that upset, the Wildcats had lost four consecutive conference games.

Saturday will mark the eighth all-time matchup between BYU and Kansas State, with Kansas State having won four. BYU is 2-0 in the games played in Provo. The last time the two teams met was in the NCAA Tournament in 2010, with Kansas State winning.

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives the Cougars an 86 percent chance of beating the Wildcats. Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Feb. 10, 8:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

ESPN2

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Pete Sousa (play by play)

Tim Welsh (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.