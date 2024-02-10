BYU Avoids Collapse, Hangs on to Beat Kansas State

BYU nearly blew a 17-point second half lead, but hung on to beat Kansas State 72-66 Saturday night in Provo.

Five BYU players scored between 10 and 14 points, led by 14 off the bench from Fouss Traore. Aly Khalifa got his first action in two weeks after missing the last two games due to flu-like symptoms and finished with 8 points and 6 assists. BYU as a team shot 43% from the floor, 32% from three and 10-21 from the foul line. The charity stripe was particularly a problem in the second half and allowed Kansas State to pull within 2 points with under a minute to go. Jaxson Robinson’s ensuing three with 51 seconds left put BYU ahead 69-64.

Defense largely won BYU this game, forcing 16 Kansas State turnovers and holding the Wildcats to 43% shooting. BYU had 14 points off the 16 KSU turnovers versus 5 Kansas State points off turnovers.

With the win BYU moves to 17-6 overall and 5-5 in Big 12 play. BYU stays in Provo for a rematch versus UCF Tuesday night before travelling to last place Oklahoma State next Saturday.