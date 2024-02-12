BYU Moves up in AP Top 25 After OU-KSU Split

After a 16-point road loss to Oklahoma and 6-point home win over Kansas State, BYU moved up two spots from 21 to 19 in the latest AP Poll rankings released Monday.

BYU is 17-6 on the season and 5-5 in the Big 12 with 8 regular season games remaining. Although there are no easy games in the Big 12, BYU on paper has its most manageable two-game week of the season with a home game versus UCF and road game at Oklahoma State.

BYU will first host UCF Tuesday night in a rematch of BYU’s 63-58 road win in Orlando January 13. UCF is 4-6 in the Big 12 and 1-4 on the road in conference play with the lone win at Texas. One thing to monitor is the status of UCF starting center Ibrahima Diallo. The 7-foot big man had 11 points and 19 boards in the first matchup, but missed Saturday’s game at Texas Tech due to a knee injury. His status for Tuesday is TBD.

Saturday, BYU will travel to Stillwater for the first of two matchups with last place Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have struggled to a 10-14 overall record and 2-9 Big 12 mark. OSU has won their last two Big 12 home games, wins over Kansas State and West Virginia. OSU has the entire week off before BYU comes to town.

If BYU can win both these games, they’ll be 7-5 in league play and knocking on the door of securing a NCAA Tournament berth.