How to watch no. 19 BYU Basketball vs. UCF

BYU Basketball welcomes the UCF Knights to the Marriott Center on Tuesday night.

This will be the first time BYU faces a Big 12 opponent again in conference play. The Cougars and Knights met on Jan. 13, with BYU winning in Orlando, 63-58.

After beating Kansas State in Provo on Sat. by a final score of 72-66, BYU is now 17-6 overall and 5-5 in conference play. UCF last played on Saturday, losing at Texas Tech by a score of 66-59. The Knights are 13-9 overall, 4-6 in conference.

When these two teams met in January, it was the first time ever, so Tuesday will be just the second. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives BYU an 88 percent chance of winning.

Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Tues. Feb. 13, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Pete Sousa (play by play)

Tim Welsh (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

