BYU Completes Season Sweep of UCF

BYU had to hang on late once again in a 90-88 win over UCF Tuesday night in Provo.

BYU went up as high as 19 points in the second half, and a late fury by UCF closed to gap to 2 in the last 10 seconds. Turnovers got UCF back in the game, as the Knights out scored BYU 27-9 in points off turnovers and out scored BYU 46-26 in fast break points. Free throws were the difference maker for BYU, who shot 40-46 from the foul line.

Four BYU players scored in double figures, led by 21 from Jaxson Robinson and 17 apiece from Noah Waterman and Trevin Knell.

BYU was up by 8-12 points for much of the game and never truly felt threatened, but a late barrage of threes from UCF got them back in the game.

BYU moves to 18-6 in the season and 6-5 in the Big 12. With 7 regular season games remaining, BYU is inching closer to lock status for the NCAA Tournament. BYU next hits the road Saturday for a matchup at last place Oklahoma State.