BYU Bracketology: Where the Cougars Stand in Tournament Projections

It’s almost that time of year. With Valentine’s Day behind us, March Madness is not far away.

When the season started, BYU participating in the NCAA Tournament in their first year of Big 12 play seemed unlikely.

Now, it’s almost assured, barring a total collapse.

Where does BYU stand among bracket experts’ projections?

Joe Lunardi/ESPN: #5 seed vs. #12 Samford

After dipping to a six seed for a few weeks, BYU is back on the line with the five seeds in Lunardi’s latest projections.

The Samford Bulldogs are having an amazing season at 23-3. They are the favorites for the automatic bid out of the Southern Conference.

BYU and Samford have never squared off.

This would be a favorable bracket for BYU. First, it would be in Salt Lake City, essentially a home game for the Cougars. If the favored teams were to win the first round, BYU and Wisconsin would square off for a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.

Jerry Palm/CBS: #5 seed vs. #12 Samford

Interestingly enough, two of the major outlets currently pin BYU as a five seed playing Samford. The only difference here is that the Cougars travel to Pittsburgh for this matchup in this scenario.

FOX Sports: #5 seed vs. #12 McNeese State

FOX Sports agrees with its counterparts at ESPN and CBS that BYU is currently a five seed.

BYU and McNeese State have played twice in men’s basketball, with the Cougars winning both matchups. The most recent one came in 1991.

TeamRankings: #4 seed vs. #13 James Madison

TeamRankings goes further than just projecting seeding. They give BYU a 94.8% chance to make the NCAA Tournament and even an 11.7% chance at making the Final Four.

They are higher on the Cougars at the moment, believing BYU should be a four seed.

Overall, the consensus appears to be BYU being around a five seed at the moment. Obviously, that can (and likely will) change with on-court results over the next few weeks.

BYU still has some stiff tests ahead. Even though Oklahoma State is currently last in the Big 12 at 2-9, the Cougars need to be on their guard facing him on the road. If the Cougars were to slip up against the Cowboys, it likely would alter their seeding and not in a good way.

After the game in Stillwater, the Cougars have perhaps their toughest stretch of the season. They host top-15 Baylor and then travel to Kansas State and No. 6 Kansas four days apart.

A lot can change before Big 12 Conference regular season play ends on March 9.