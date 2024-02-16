BYU-Oklahoma State Preview: BYU Opens as Road Favorite Over Cowboys

BYU is marching towards locking up a NCAA bid, and a road win in Stillwater would get BYU right on the cusp of “lock” status. BYU is 6-5 in Big 12 play, and 7 wins I think would get BYU in the tournament and 8+ wins would be a lock. With 7 regular season games remaining, that seems like a formality at this point. As of this writing, BYU is right around a 7.5-point favorite over the Pokes.

BYU and Oklahoma State by the Numbers

OSU Record: 10-14 (2-9 Big 12)

KenPom: 121

NET: 137

Best Wins: West Virginia (H), Kansas State (H)

Losses: Abilene Christian, St Bonaventure, Notre Dame, Creighton, So Illinois, 9 Big 12 losses (I don’t won’t to write them all out)

BYU KenPom: 14

Net: 9

Record: 18-6 (6-5)

Best Wins: San Diego State (H), NC State (N), Arizona State (N), UCF (2x), Iowa State (H), Texas (H), Kansas State (H)

Losses: Utah (A), Cincinnati (H), Baylor (A), Texas Tech (A), Houston (H), Oklahoma (A)

KenPom Prediction: BYU 78, OSU 69— BYU 79% win probability

Oklahoma State Overview

After narrowly missing the tournament last year and picked to finish 10th in the Big 12 Preseason Poll, the Cowboys have struggled all season and are probably the worst team in the league. In Big 12 play, Oklahoma State is last in 3-point percentage, 13th in eFG%, 9th in turnover percentage, and last in offensive rebounding percentage. Getting to the free throw line is the one thing they consistently do well offensively, ranking 1st in Big 12 with 24% of their points coming at the foul line.

Defensively, OSU isn’t much better. They are last in eFG% defense and 12th in turnover percentage. Tough to win when opponents make a lot of shots and you don’t turn them over. OSU’s two strengths on defense are rebounding and lack of fouling, which also isn’t necessarily a strength if you’re giving up open shots. Their 3-point defense is second worst in the league, but they do a good job of limiting attempts.

Oklahoma State is competitive at home. They are 2-3 at home in Big 12 play with wins over Kansas State and West Virginia. Their 3 losses were in overtime to Baylor, a 5-point loss to TCU, and a 24-point loss to Kansas. Saturday is their first home game in two weeks, a win over Kansas State.

Oklahoma State has only 1 player average in double figures. Second-leading scorer Bryce Thompson (11.6 ppg) hasn’t played since January 30 at Kansas and is out for the season after needing shoulder surgery. OSU doesn’t play a lot of size and essentially starts four guards.

Players to Watch

Javon Small, Guard — The ECU transfer is by far Oklahoma State’s biggest scoring threat. Small averages 14.2 ppg and shoots 39% from three, one of only two players that shoots above 35% from distance. Small also averages 4.6 assists and over 5 rebounds. Small is a consistent scorer, but he hasn’t gone off in Big 12 play. He’s scored at least 15 points in 5 of his last 6 games but hasn’t scored more than 18 in conference play.

Brandon Garrison, Center — A top 50 player in the 2023 class, the 6-foot-11 big man has been up and down in conference play. Garrison had 20 points in OSU’s win over West Virginia and 20 points and 4 blocks in the OT loss at Baylor. OSU is 2-3 in Big 12 play when he scores in double figures and 0-6 when he scores less than 10 points.

Eric Dailey, Forward — Another top 50 freshman, the 6-foot-8 forward has been coming off the bench as of late and is second on the team in scoring (among healthy players) at 9 ppg. Dailey has struggled some in Big 12 play, not grabbing over 5 rebounds in any game and scoring 8 points or less in 5 consecutive games.

John Michael-Wright, Guard — The 6-foot-1 senior is a volume shooter, but not particularly efficient. He averages 8 points on the season and has scored double figures in 7 straight games. He’s shot 33.3% or less from the field in 5 consecutive games and has shot at least 6 threes in 7 straight games.

Quion Williams, Guard/Wing — Williams is often OSU’s defacto starting 4 man at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds. He leads the team with a 5.7 rebound per game average.

Prediction

Oklahoma State has struggled this year, but they are capable at home. Kansas is the only home game in which they were not competitive. They’ve won their last two home games and have had an entire week to prep for BYU since they last game. Javon Small is great player and big man Brandon Garrison can give BYU problems if he is on.

However, Oklahoma State doesn’t have much offensive pop and I think will be susceptible to BYU’s cutters. OSU does a good job at limiting the three ball, but give up a lot of twos. They could be so focused on BYU’s shooters that Dallin Hall and Aly Khalifa punish them by finding cutters to the basket. I don’t know if Oklahoma State will be fully locked in mentally, and if opponents aren’t fully dialed into the BYU scout, BYU can punish teams with a barrage of threes and/or a line of open cutters to the basket.

I think OSU will give a spirited effort after a full week to prepare, but they won’t have the offensive output to keep up with BYU. BYU should be the healthier team as well; OSU coach Mike Boynton said 5 of his players have been battling the flu.

Prediction: BYU 78, Oklahoma State 67