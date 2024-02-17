How to watch no. 19 BYU Basketball at Oklahoma State

BYU Basketball is on the road Saturday afternoon to play the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The BYU Cougars are 18-6 on the season, 6-5 in the Big 12. They played in Provo on Tuesday, defeating the UCF Knights, 90-88. Oklahoma State played on Saturday, losing at Oklahoma, 66-62. The Cowboys are 10-14 overall, and in last place in the Big 12 with a 2-9 record.

This will be BYU and Oklahoma State’s first time playing as conference opponents, and their eighth all-time meeting. BYU has the 4-3 edge in the series. The two teams last met in Salt Lake City in 2003, with BYU winning.

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives the 19th ranked Cougars a 79 percent chance of winning in Stillwater. Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Feb. 17, 12:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK

Game Notes:

Channel:

Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

James Westling (play by play)

Bryndon Manzer (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.