How to watch no. 19 BYU Basketball at Oklahoma State

BYU Basketball is on the road Saturday afternoon to play the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
The BYU Cougars are 18-6 on the season, 6-5 in the Big 12. They played in Provo on Tuesday, defeating the UCF Knights, 90-88. Oklahoma State played on Saturday, losing at Oklahoma, 66-62. The Cowboys are 10-14 overall, and in last place in the Big 12 with a 2-9 record.
This will be BYU and Oklahoma State’s first time playing as conference opponents, and their eighth all-time meeting. BYU has the 4-3 edge in the series. The two teams last met in Salt Lake City in 2003, with BYU winning.
ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives the 19th ranked Cougars a 79 percent chance of winning in Stillwater. Here’s how to watch:
Game Date/Time:
- Sat. Feb. 17, 12:00 p.m. MT
Location:
- Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK
Game Notes:
Channel:
- Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Online Stream:
TV Broadcast Team:
- James Westling (play by play)
- Bryndon Manzer (analyst)
Radio Coverage:
Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.
