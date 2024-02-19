BYU Remains Ranked in AP Poll After Oklahoma State Loss

After a 2-point home win over UCF and 10-point road loss to Oklahoma State, BYU fell from 19 to 25 in the AP Poll released Monday. This is the 13th consecutive week that BYU is ranked.

BYU is 18-7 overall and ranked 10 in NET and 16 in KenPom. BYU has 6 remaining regular season games before the Big 12 tournament. This final 6-game stretch could be BYU’s toughest of the season. BYU starts that off Tuesday evening at home when they host #11 Baylor. BYU lost to the Bears 81-72 January 9 in Waco after taking a lead into the half. Baylor has won 5 of its last 6 games, with the lone blemish a 3-point road loss to Kansas.

After Baylor, BYU heads to Kansas State Saturday for a rematch with the Wildcats. BYU beat the Wildcats by 6 in Provo and will play a struggling KSU team that has lost 6 of its last 7 games and seeing its NCAA tournament hopes fading away.