How to watch no. 25 BYU Basketball vs. no. 11 Baylor

BYU Basketball hosts the Baylor Bears on Tuesday night.

The BYU Cougars last played on Saturday afternoon, losing at Oklahoma State. The final score was 93-83 in favor of the Cowboys. The loss brought BYU to 6-6 in conference play and 18-7 overall.

The Baylor Bears also played on Saturday, winning by a score of 94-81 at West Virginia. The Bears are 8-4 in the Big 12 and 19-6 overall.

Tuesday will be the second meeting for BYU and Baylor this season, with Baylor winning the first matchup. That first game was played in Waco on Jan. 9. The Cougars were ranked 18 at the time, the Bears no. 14. The final score was 82-71.

This will be the 12th game historically between Baylor and BYU with Baylor having the 6-5 edge. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives BYU a 62 percent chance of winning.

Here’s how to watch the top 25 teams face off:

Game Date/Time:

Tues. Feb. 20, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

ESPN

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Roxy Bernstein (play by play)

Chris Spatola (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.