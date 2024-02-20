BYU Gets Back on Track with Huge Win Over Baylor

#25 BYU bounced back from a loss at Oklahoma State with a 78-71 win over #11 Baylor Tuesday night in Provo.

BYU got back to its identify with a 14-36 shooting night from three and 16 offensive rebounds. Aly Khalifa was the star of the night with 14 points, 7 assists, 7 rebounds, and 0 turnovers. Khalifa had been a bit quiet the last couple games after working his way back from the flu, but Baylor’s offense had little answer for the Egyptian Magician. Outside of Khalifa, Jaxson Robinson and Spencer Johnson each had 13 points and Dallin Hall had 10. Spencer Johnson and Dallin Hall led BYU’s offensive board push with 5 and 4, respectively.

Baylor came into the game as the #1 three-point shooting team in the nation and BYU held the Bears to a 5-20 shooting night from deep. Baylor also grabbed just 7 offensive boards versus BYU’s 16.

This win was big for BYU on multiple fronts. Baylor was one of the hottest teams in the Big 12 with wins in 5 of its last 6 games and gave BYU a surefire Quad One win. BYU needed another Quad One win to really beef up the resume, and this win over Baylor did just that. BYU can shoot for a top 5 or 6 seed with this win under its belt now.

BYU moves to 19-7 on the season and 7-6 in the Big 12. BYU next travels to Kansas State Saturday versus a struggling Wildcats team.