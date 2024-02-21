Reviewing BYU’s Resume and the Path Ahead After the Baylor Win

BYU’s win over #11 Baylor was big for multiple reasons. For starters, BYU hadn’t looked particularly impressive in the prior 4 games, which included double-digit losses to Oklahoma and Oklahoma State and narrow wins over UCF and Kansas State. Baylor came into the game as the top offense in the Big 12 and top 3-point shooting team in the country, and BYU held the Bears to just 5-20 from three. Aly Khalifa looked like his old self pre-flu — which was all the way back on January 27 versus Texas — by dishing out assists, knocking down threes, and spreading the floor.

For the NCAA Tournament resume, BYU really needed another Quad One win to beef things up. BYU’s #11 Net and #15 KenPom ranking are both great, but BYU didn’t have as many Q1/Q2 wins as some of its peers around the six line. Baylor is a surefire Quad One over a projected top 3 seed that will carry all the way to Selection Sunday.

Resume Highlights

BYU Record: 19-7

NET: 11

KenPom: 15

Net SOS: 57

NET OOC SOS: 292

Quad 1: 4-5

Quad 2: 3-2

Quad 3: 3-0

Quad 4: 9-0

All these things are included in BYU’s “team sheet” that the Selection Committee will look at when analyzing each team. The NET and KenPom rankings are both strengths of BYU’s resume. While those raw numbers are important, what’s more important is who you beat and where you beat them. BYU’s 7 Q1/Q2 wins combined with no bad losses and good rating metrics put them right around the 6 seed line. Baylor, Iowa State, and SDSU are all wins versus projected top 4 seeds. Those are all at home, however, which leads me to my next point.

Resume Weak Spots

BYU is 2-5 in true road games. That is the least amount of road wins for any team in the NET top 25 — every other team besides BYU has at least 3 true road wins. If BYU wants to creep up to the 5 or 4 seed line, they’ll need at least one more road win. BYU’s remaining road games are Kansas State, Kansas, and Iowa State. Kansas State is outside of the NCAA Tournament picture, but they are a Quad Two opportunity. A win there would double dip as a quality win and a much needed road win.

Kansas and Iowa State are on another level. Combined, they are 28-0 at home this season. No sweat, right? BYU losing to those teams won’t hurt BYU, but I think a 5 seed is the ceiling if BYU drops both of those. If BYU were to win the other 3 regular season games and at least 1 game in the Big 12 tournament, I think BYU could get a 5 seed.

If BYU were to pull an upset in one of those games, they could start looking at a 4 seed as a possibility in the tournament. A 4 seed would give BYU a really strong chance to play the first two rounds in SLC since they would be the highest seeded team in that region. A 5 seed still gives BYU a chance to start in SLC, and 6 or below decreases the likelihood.

What Does BYU Need to Avoid?

Losses are the obvious answer. If BYU were to lose their last 5 regular season games and first round in the Big 12 tournament, they would have a shot to get in the NCAA Tournament. They would be on the bubble, but I think they’d have just enough on the resume over other bubble teams to eek in. One more win in the regular season should put BYU in lock status Beating Oklahoma State is the most doable and would ensure BYU has no bad losses — meaning no losses in Quadrants 3 and 4.

Summarizing the Highlights and Lowlights

Highlights

Strong NET and KenPom ratings

Zero bad losses (i.e., no Q3 or Q4 losses)

4 Quad One wins, including 3 versus projected top 4 seeds

Lowlights

Only 2 true road wins, and no wins away from Provo versus projected tournament teams

Weak OOC schedule

Neutral

A 7-7 record in Q1/Q2 puts BYU safely in the field, but BYU could use a few more if they want to climb to a 4 or 5 seed

Who Should BYU Root for?

There are certain teams BYU should cheer on. UCF is the first one that comes to mind. As it stands now, the UCF win on the road in a Quad One and the win in Provo is Quad Two. UCF is ranked 73 in NET. Road wins against top 75 teams are Quad One and Home wins versus top 75 teams are Quad Two. If UCF slipped outside of the top 75 each of those wins would go down a quadrant. So UCF is the first team I am rooting for to help maintain BYU’s resume.

Kansas State is a second one I’m watching. KSU is 81 in NET, so the home win for BYU is Quad Three and the upcoming game in Manhattan is Quad Two. If BYU can beat KSU and the Wildcats can sneak into the top 75 before Selection Sunday that would move both of those games up a Quadrant.

The third team I’m watching is Oklahoma State. The game in Provo will be Quad 3 no matter what, but that road game is currently a Quad Two loss — and it behooves BYU for it to stay there. Road games against teams 76-135 in the NET are Q2. OSU is currently 123. They have some wiggle room, but I want them to stay in that Q2 range so BYU has no Q3/4 losses.

TCU and Texas are ones I could talk myself into. TCU is 37 in NET and Texas 38. Those are Quad Two home games. They need to be top 30 to move to Quad One. Those teams moving up would likely come at the expense of other Big 12 teams moving down which could make it a wash, but having another Q1 win or two without sacrificing others (i.e, UCF moves down as a result) would be beneficial.

And lastly, it wouldn’t hurt if Wyoming or Fresno State won some games. They won’t move the needle, but it would be nice if they went from Q4 to Q3 wins so BYU didn’t have a huge pile of 9 Q4 games on the resume. Wyoming is 162 in the NET — they need to move to the top 160 to be a Q3 game. Fresno State is 209 — they need to be top 200 to move to Q3. Again, nothing that’s gonna move the needle much, but 7 Quad 4 games on the resume versus 9 looks a little better.

What is Most Likely Scenario?

A 6 seed seems like the most likely scenario, which would be terrific. If BYU were to win 3 games between the final 5 regular season games and the Big 12 tournament, a 6 seed seems like the outcome with 5 as a possibility depending on what else happened around BYU. 4 wins could move BYU to the 5 line depending on who the wins were against, and 2 or fewer wins could knock BYU down to the 7 or lower line.

Just one season ago, BYU finished 19-15 and 7-9 in the WCC. With 5 regular season games to go, BYU has already matched both of those win totals in the toughest basketball league in the country. That is truly remarkable and makes me ecstatic to see what this team can do in March.