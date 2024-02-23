BYU-Kansas State Preview: Cougars Look for Road Win to Beef Up Resume

After a huge home win over Baylor, BYU will look to get its third true road win of the season versus a struggling Kansas State team. KSU has lost 7 of 8, with the lone win coming at home versus Kansas. KSU’s lost 4 losses have been within 6 points and they are 4-2 at home in Big 12 play. Mark Pope suggested Thursday night on the Pope Show that Spencer Johnson should play after his wife gave birth to their son on Thursday. As of this publishing, BYU is listed as a 1.5-point favorite at most places.

BYU and Kansas State by the Numbers

KSU Record: 15-11 (5-8 Big 12)

KenPom: 71

NET: 76

Best Wins: Villanova (H), LSU (A), Baylor (H), Kansas (H), West Virginia (A)

Losses: USC (N), Miami (N), Nebraska (A), Texas Tech (A), Iowa State (A), Houston (A), Oklahoma (H), Oklahoma State (A), BYU (A), TCU (H), Texas (A)

BYU KenPom: 15

Net: 11

Record: 19-7 (7-6)

Best Wins: San Diego State (H), NC State (N), Arizona State (N), UCF (A), Iowa State (H), Texas (H), Kansas State (H), UCF (H), Baylor (H)

Losses: Utah (A), Cincinnati (H), Baylor (A), Texas Tech (A), Houston (H), Oklahoma (A), Oklahoma State (A)

KenPom Prediction: BYU 73, KSU 70— BYU 63% win probability

First Game Recap

BYU won the first meeting just two weeks ago in Provo 72-66. BYU led by 17 points with under 9 minutes to go, but KSU clawed back and cut the lead to 2 with 1:11 left before a Jaxson Robinson three and Spencer Johnson basket sealed the win for BYU.

BYU had its worst free throw shooting game of the year — 10-21 — and missed second half free throws and poor execution down the stretch allowed the Wildcats to get back in the game.

Aly Khalifa played 20 minutes and recorded 8 points and 6 assists in his first game back from a two-game absence after dealing with flu-like symptoms. Fouss was BYU’s leading scorer with 14 points and 8 boards on 5-8 shooting.

KSU is one of the worst teams nationally at taking care of the ball and had 16 turnovers compared to 7 from BYU.

Kansas State Overview

The Wildcats are a desperate team. After starting Big 12 play 4-1, KSU is just 1-7 since. They are on the outside of the bubble and need a win over BYU to just get back on the outskirts of the bubble conversation.

KSU has one of the best defenses in the Big 12 and leads the conference in 3-point defense, allowing Big 12 opponents to shoot 28% from distance. They don’t force a ton of turnovers, but they have good big men and athletic wings that defend hard.

Offensively, KSU is rated as the worst offensive team in the league according to KenPom. They are one of the worst teams nationally at turning the ball over and shoot just 30.6% from three in Big 12 play.

Their top 3 scorers — Tylor Perry, Cam Carter, Arthur Kaluma — account for 63% of the scoring and all average right around 15 points per game. They are all talented scorers and can win games by themselves, but the Wildcats don’t have consistent scoring production from outside of those three.

Prediction

BYU has lost its last two road games by a combined 26 points. BYU has just two road wins, which is fewer than any team in the NET top 25. Road wins is one of the glaring weak spots on BYU’s resume, and a borderline Q1/Q2 win over Kansas State would give BYU another quality win and a much needed road win.

KSU, meanwhile, is struggling but have been competitive in their last 5 games. They are 4-2 at home in Big 12 play and NEED this win if they want to claw back into the bubble conversation.

Which BYU team will we get? The one that figured out some things defensively versus Baylor and looked like its old self on offense, or the one that couldn’t stop Oklahoma State and gave up 62 second half points versus UCF?

This is a true tossup game. BYU is the better team but KSU has the home court advantage. I expect KSU to lock up defensively and play hard at home. I’m gonna be optimistic and say that BYU figured out some things defensively versus Baylor, and a better conditioned Aly Khalifa will give more flow to the offense than what we saw the first few games from him after returning from the flu.

Prediction: BYU 74, KSU 72