How to watch no. 25 BYU Basketball at Kansas State

By Mary Blanchard
NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Brigham Young Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The BYU Cougars are on the road Saturday afternoon, to play the Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan, Kansas.

Saturday marks the second matchup between the two teams this season, who first met on Feb. 10 at the Marriott Center. The Cougars edged out the Wildcats by a score of 72-66. It will be BYU and K-State’s ninth all-time meeting up. The series is currently tied at 4-4.

BYU (19-7, 7-6) last played on Tuesday in Provo. They took down no. 11 Baylor by a score of 78-71. Kansas State played at Texas on Monday, losing, 62-56. The Wildcats are 15-11 on the season with a 5-8 conference record.

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives BYU a 58 percent chance of winning. Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

  • Sat. Feb. 24, 12:00 p.m. MT

Location:

  • Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS

Game Notes:

Channel:

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

  • Pete Sousa (play by play)
  • King McClure (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.

