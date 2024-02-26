BYU Falls Out of AP Poll After Kansas State Loss

After a home win over Baylor and road loss to Kansas State, BYU fell out of the AP Poll for the first time since November. This ends a 13-week run where BYU was ranked in the AP Poll. BYU is the first team in the others receiving votes section.

BYU has two tough games this week, beginning with a road game at #7 Kansas Tuesday. The Jayhawks are 15-0 at home this year in historic Allen Fieldhouse, arguably the toughest place to play in the country. Kansas will be without leading scorer Kevin McCullar, who re-aggravated his knee February 17 versus Oklahoma. No McCullar hurts Kansas no doubt, but the Jayhawks are 3-1 without. The three wins were versus Baylor, Oklahoma State, and Texas. I’ll have a more in-depth preview of the game later today.

Saturday BYU will welcome TCU to the Marriott Center. The Horned Frogs are 8-6 in the Big 12 and would be the 4 seed in the Big 12 tournament if the season ended today. The Horned Frogs are 3-4 on the road in Big 12 play and have won 3 of their last 4 games. They are currently 30 in NET, meaning it is a Quad One opportunity for BYU. They host Baylor Monday night before travelling to Provo.