BYU-Kansas Preview: BYU Looks to Pull Upset in Historic Allen Fieldhouse

BYU is 2-6 in true road games this year. Kansas is 15-0 at Allen Fieldhouse. BYU will look to reverse that trend Tuesday night when they travel to Lawrence and Allen Fieldhouse to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. As of this publishing, the Jayhawks are favored by 6.5.

The Jayhawks will be without leading scorer Kevin McCullar, who averages 19 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. McCullar is an All-American candidate and not having him is undoubtedly a loss, but the Jayhawks are 3-1 in conference without him. The three wins are over Baylor, a 29-point win over Oklahoma State, and 19-point win over Texas this last Saturday. The lone loss was a 79-50 setback at Texas Tech. The Texas Tech game was the lone one of the four on the road.

BYU and Kansas by the Numbers

KU Record: 21-6 (9-5 Big 12)

KenPom: 15

NET: 14

AP Rank: 7

Best Wins: Kentucky (N), Tennessee (N), UConn (H), 9 Big 12 wins (beat Houston by 13 at home)

Losses: Marquette (N), UCF (A), West Virginia (A), Iowa State (A), Kansas State (A), Texas Tech (A)

BYU KenPom: 18

Net: 13

Record: 19-8 (7-7)

Best Wins: San Diego State (H), NC State (N), Arizona State (N), UCF (A), Iowa State (H), Texas (H), Kansas State (H), UCF (H), Baylor (H)

Losses: Utah (A), Cincinnati (H), Baylor (A), Texas Tech (A), Houston (H), Oklahoma (A), Oklahoma State (A), Kansas State (A)

Kansas Overview

Kansas has slipped a little from their perch as preseason number 1, but the Jayhawks are a Final Four caliber team and have one of the best starting lineups in the country when healthy. Even without McCullar, this team is still very good. The Jayhawks are winning Big 12 home games by an average of 12 points and are 3-0 at home without McCullar. 3 of their 7 Big 12 wins at home have come by single-digits — TCU by 2, Cincinnati by 5, and Baylor by 3. The TCU and Baylor games both came down to the final possession. Kansas is just 2-5 on the road in Big 12 play, including losses to teams BYU beat on the road in UCF and West Virginia.

Kansas’ offense revolves inside the arc and around star big man Hunter Dickinson. 28.6% of KU’s field goal attempts in Big 12 are from outside the arc, which is last in the conference. 62% of their points in conference play come from twos — which is the most in the Big 12 — and just 21% of their points come from the three, which is last in the league. Kansas beat Texas by 19 despite shooting just 3-8 from the distance.

Defensively, Kansas can give up a lot of three-point attempts. A main reason for that is because they have a 7-foot-2 center protecting the rim and the reigning Big 12 defensive player of the year in point guard DaJuan Harris jr who limits dribble penetration. However, they allow opponents in league play to shoot 35% from distance (10th in the league) and allow 42% of field goal attempts from three, which is the third highest rate.

No one in the Big 12 relies on their starting 5 like Kansas. The Kansas bench hasn’t scored more than 7 points in the last 6 games — the last game they did was a 29-point beatdown of Oklahoma State.

Kansas Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson, Center — Dickinson is an All-American candidate and one of the favorites for Big 12 POY. After 3 great years at Michigan, Dickinson is averaging 18.3 points and 11 rebounds on 56% shooting. Aly Khalifa will likely get the first crack at guarding him, and then BYU will have to decide how much they want to put 6-foot-6 Fouss on him versus Atiki.

DaJuan Harris Jr., Point Guard — Harris is another fourth-year player and is the reigning Big 12 Defensive POY. Harris averages just 8.3 ppg and his 1.5 steals don’t pop off the page, but he averages 6.5 assists per game and is a tenacious defender. Harris does shoot 40% from three and has scored in double-figures in four of KU’s last five games.

K.J. Adams Jr., Forward — The 6-foot-7 starting four man is 0-3 this year from threes, but is an efficient 61% from the field. Adams attacks the basket and will put pressure on Noah Waterman, Richie Saunders, and whoever else guards.

Johnny Furphy, Wing — The 6-foot-9 freshman started the season slow, but was inserted into the starting lineup mid-season and has scored in double figures 10 of his last 11 games. Furphy was known as more of a slasher when he was recruited, but shoots nearly 40% from three. Furphy has given the Kansas a much-needed additional scoring option.

Prediction

Kansas is otherworldly at home under Bill Self with a 313-17 record (95% win rate) over 20 years. Their last loss was a 23-point defeat January 23, 2023 to TCU, more than a year ago. They’ve played a handful of close game at Allen Fieldhouse this season but have found a way to win late.

How can BYU win? Well, BYU has to shoot the three ball well. That’s the easy answer, but it’s true for two reasons. 1) That’s what the BYU offense is build around and 2) Kansas can be susceptible to giving up the three ball. Opponents shoot a lot of threes on them and they give up the 5th highest percentage in Big 12 play.

I am fascinated to see the Aly Khalifa-Hunter Dickinson matchup. Dickinson on offense will likely have a big game regardless of who guards him, but Aly has good size and mass to bang with Dickinson down low. Dicksinson could go for 25+ this game, but the good news for Aly is that Hunter is not a rim-running, athletic big that can really exploit Aly’s lack of athleticism. Bill Self I’m sure will find ways to exploit that, but Hunter isn’t someone that’s going to overwhelm Aly athletically.

When BYU is on offense, that matchup is one BYU has to take advantage of. Dickinson will be on the perimeter guarding Aly where he is not as comfortable, so BYU needs to find ways to get Aly open shots and generate open cutters to the rim with no big guy patrolling the paint. I don’t see Hunter Dickinson has a type of big that will hound Aly on the perimeter, which is what Houston’s bigs did. If BYU wants a chance to win Aly has to have a big game scoring and distributing the ball. I think Fouss could have a hard time scoring on the low block versus Dickinson.

Additionally, a lot will be on Dallin Hall’s shoulders. Hall is coming off a 1-10 shooting performance versus KSU and will likely be guarded by the reigning Big 12 POY in DaJuan Harris. Hall was up to the challenge versus Iowa State’s vaunted defense and ISU’s star guard Tamin Lipsey over a month ago, and he’ll need a similar performance here if BYU wants to win.

Ultimately, Kansas has some elite college basketball players and is nearly unbeatable at home. I can see BYU having a bounce back type game from when they shot 6-31 from three versus Kansas State, but I find it incredibly difficult to believe that BYU will win in Allen Fieldhouse.

Prediction: Kansas 87, BYU 76