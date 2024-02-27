How to watch BYU Basketball at no. 7 Kansas

BYU Basketball’s got a huge game Tuesday night, as they visit the Kansas Jayhawks at historic Allen Fieldhouse.

The 19-8 Cougars fell out of the rankings this week after beating Baylor then losing to Kansas State. The Cougars were at Kansas State on Saturday afternoon, where they lost by a final score of 84-74. BYU is now 7-7 in Big 12 play, as February comes to a close.

The Kansas Jayhawks are 21-6 overall and 9-5 in conference play. They played in Lawrence against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, winning by a score of 86-67.

BYU and Kansas have not played each other since 2010. Kansas won that last meeting, as they have in four out of the five games the teams have played. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives BYU a 28 percent chance of winning.

Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Tues. Feb. 27, 6:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

Game Notes:

Channel:

Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Drew Carter (play by play)

Debbie Antonelli (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.