BYU Basketball Film Study: Baylor and Kansas State

14 games into its inaugural Big XII conference slate BYU finds itself exceeding expectations but solidly in the middle of the league at 7-7. With a victory against one of the league’s top teams on Tuesday followed by a disappointing loss on the road to a team in the bottom third of the league Saturday, the Cougars continue to show the challenges of playing in a league where even the “bad’ teams are good. Let’s take a look past the difference in three point shooting (38% against Baylor and 19% against Kansas St.) to some interesting things the film showed in last week’s games.

Shoring up the defense at home

I covered one of the the improvements I liked in BYU’s game against Baylor on social media last week as they did a better job of dictating to the offense while still being able to recover against Baylor’s high ballscreen actions.

Quick 2-clip about in-game progress defensively against Baylor. First up is Baylor opening up a backside three in their high BS game. Noah ready to help if he has to in the bottom but great timing from Dennis to catch him just a little bit too far over. Now check#YzeGuyClips pic.twitter.com/Mpzq5ukUsj — Yze Guy (@yze_guy) February 22, 2024

Screen navigation is another area where the Cougars showed in-game improvement against the Bears. In this first play Jaxson gets caught behind the Baylor ball handler and is unable to find a good recovery angle so the Bears end up with a layup.

Baylor did a great job all game flipping the angles of the screens or rejecting screens to get an advantage. Here Jaxson tries to be proactive in getting his hips above the screen if he guard uses it but the reject puts him “in jail”. A big key here that leads to the layup is not disengaging the guard to try and find a new angle so Jaxson is caught completely behind. Meanwhile Fouss allows the roller to come right into him and take him out of the play. The result is a layup and the overall play is something that teams have been getting BYU on quite a bit lately.

Now take a look at Trey’s rep a little later in the game.

First of all, great effort by Trey on the initial zoom handoff action to get his hips above the screens and blow things up enough that Baylor goes to a reset. Now look how he handles being behind the ballhandler. Rather than conceding his position, he disengages for just a second so that he can get an angle to get back in front and is quick enough to get to that position. Jaxson is peeled in deeper off the corner to pseudo tag the roller and Fouss makes first contact this time and avoids getting pinned. Result is a stop and we’re going the other way. Baylor is the 4th best offense in the country per Kenpom Offesive Efficiency and while BYU didn’t shut them down they did a solid job in sticking to their principles and slowing them down enough to let their own offense take them home.

Jaxson getting downhill

Jaxson has made a lot of progress in his mindset driving to the hoop and while he still prefers to stop and take a step back midrange jumper, it’s been encouraging to see him try and get to the rim more. Even when it isn’t as successful it’s an improvement that he’s attacking hard, like in this play against Baylor.

Ideally he’d get one more dribble here but he didn’t try to step back and I especially like that he wasn’t fading away from the basket on either of these misses. The ability to get to the rim and the free throw line is the next piece of his offensive game but will only come as he shifts his mindset to getting downhill so these are good signs that he’s trying to get there. Even after a few midrange shots against Kansas State he still had the right mindset making a nice and 1 on a tough drive and make with contact.

I can’t decide if he was trying to get to his fadeaway or not but the fact that he, again, finishes with his momentum going towards the hoop rather than away from it is a good indicator of where he’s trying to go.

Punishing switches

Usually when you think of punishing a switch you think of the big posting up a small guard or a quick guard taking a big off the dribble after building up a head of steam. BYU is capable at times of doing both of those but also likes to punish switches by putting opposing bigs in situations they are not used to, especially with Aly in the game.

After an early ballscreen that Baylor peel switches out of the big is now switched onto Dallin. Rather than stalling the offense to try and take the big off the dribble, Dallin throws it to Noah to seemingly test the post mismatch but really to set up more movement. Not many bigs are used to having to deal with a split screen on a post up and it shows here, Noah has a great slip and his defender is expecting a switch but the big defender on Dallin is caught flat footed and BYU gets a dunk. It’s always fun to see how BYU’s movement and pace equalize things against more athletic teams.

Noah getting to the rim

Per hoop-math.com Noah has improved his FG% at the rim from 42.1% last year to 77.1% this year. That’s a huge improvement partially made possible by style of play (he’s been great at slips and curls) but he’s also done a better job finishing with contact. He drew a decent amount of free throws against Kansas State but what really intrigued me was a play late in the second half when Atiki was the five man.

Now I doubt that Noah as the ballhandler in pick and roll is a very efficient play but there have been a few times he’s pulled up behind the screen for a three. I like it a lot as a change of pace to throw at a defense. He does a solid job of getting downhill here and trying to get deep in the paint but I’d love to see him use his length more to try to get over the defender who was a little flat footed. I was surprised he missed this since he has been so much better this year but I thought it was a fun look to keep things fresh and challenge some of these four men matched up on him to be point of attack defenders.

Keeping the offense fresh

As a season evolves it’s important to keep adding layers and start looking at actions that you don’t usually hit. A lot of that is built into our base offense with the myriad of read and reacts you can make out of our double and triple stagger options but sometimes simple things can add wrinkles that the defense doesn’t expect. In that vein it was fun to see us throw in a flex screen as part of our offense against Kansas State.

If you’re unfamiliar with the action the cross screen Trevin sets for Noah is the “flex screen” here and it’s actually pretty effective. The Wildcats, like almost any other team BYU has faced this season, went very switch heavy on defense so we threw this at them. If they stay with the switch, Noah has a smaller defender on him and a post catch. If they don’t switch like what happens here, Noah actually has daylight for a deep catch in the paint, another way for us to generate paint touches without above average driving talent. And if they botch the switch or are too late you have Trevin sprinting up into a handoff like he was ready to do here. This particular rep short circuits with some errant passes but the process is solid and I wouldn’t be surprised to see it pop up more as we look to keep defenses on their toes.

Road free throw defense woes

All right, strap in because we’re about to look at a bunch of data. It’s no secret that BYU’s defense has taken a somewhat predictable dip as they’ve entered conference play but the complete cratering lately has been surprising. Oddly enough BYU seems to have struggled the most against the some of the “worst” (by Kenpom adjusted offense) offensive teams with Oklahoma State and Kansas State besting the Cougars in back to back weeks. The damage didn’t start there, though, as BYU early in the conference slate struggled in giving up drastically more points in the second half more than once. Though what ails the Cougars changes and sometimes the reality is just that the competition is that good sometimes, there is something that has been pretty consistent across BYU’s conference journey: really poor second half defensive free throw rates.

If you’re unfamiliar with free throw rate it’s simply a team’s free throw attempts divided by their total field goal attempts. So when Kansas State shot 22 free throws in the second half against BYU and had 20 field goal attempts they end up with a free throw rate of 110%. BYU tends to play a fairly aggressive style of defense in terms of swiping at the ball and trying to show help early to stop a ball handler where they can while switching behind the help or at mesh points. This can lead to some steals and turnovers but can also lead to some fouling if they aren’t careful. Add to that the top end athleticism and skill of many Big XII guards and wings and defense can become a real challenge. I’m impressed with BYU’s defensive abilities overall but as the numbers show, they really aren’t helping themselves when it comes to not giving teams easy points.

Take a look at how many free throws teams are shooting against BYU in the second half.

Outside of UCF which really had a bit of a fluke shooting night, especially as the game was ending, BYU has done a better job with not being completely outclassed in the second half and even holding teams to worse second halves than first halves. What hasn’t gone away though is teams shooting more free throws in the second half compared to the first. Every conference game has seen the opponent shoot more free throws in the second half than the first, often more than doubling.

If we take a look at BYU opponent’s season free throw rate and percentage of points they get from free throws compared to what they hit in the second half against the Cougars it looks like this:

And simplified into just the difference between their season averages and their second halves against BYU you get a clearer picture of how much more than normal teams are feasting at the line against BYU in the second half.

It’s not too hard to see which games were losses and which were wins with the exception of Iowa State where BYU’s offense was operating at such a high clip Iowa State couldn’t keep up. Even in two of BYU’s wins (the aforementioned Iowa St and then at UCF) they gave up way more free throws to their opponent’s in the 2nd half than their opponents usually get. For reference, let’s take a look at some of the best teams in the NCAA at shooting free throws by taking four of the top ten in free throw attempts per game.

Simply put, in the second half BYU turns almost every Big XII team into a top 10 free throw rate and percentage-of-points-from-free-throws team.

Now one more layer of context to make this comparison a little more fair. In the games the Cougars trail late there are strategic fouls like we saw against Oklahoma St where they fouled a bad free throw shooter to try and get an advantage with some time left in the game and then there are fouls close to the end to get the ball back. After watching the games and labeling those types of free throw attempts as “garbage attempts”, unfortunately the numbers didn’t change all that much.

Even with the added context of garbage time free throws, in nine of BYU’s conference games they have given up too many free throws (44% FTR or higher) to teams that don’t necessarily make their hay from the free throw line. The glaringly huge improvements from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Kansas State especially highlight part of the reason why BYU has struggled to win games on the road. Kansas State especially is a great example, after holding them below their season numbers in the second half in Provo, BYU allowed a 90% free throw rate in the second half of their game in Manhattan, allowing the Wildcats to stretch and then maintain the lead and eventually pull of the fairly easy upset. Now there’s more context to the losses, with the hot and cold shooting being towards the top of the list, but I still felt that BYU’s base defense is good enough to win these games and weather hot shooting by the opponent and cold shooting by the Cougars. They have to help themselves out though and not gift the other team free points. Take a look at some of the fouls from last week’s games that led to free throws.

There may be one or two questionable calls there but some of it is just losing focus on defense. The frustrating thing is also that some of these fouls came after some solid defense where if you just stay down on a pump fake or contest without fouling you at worst don’t let the opponent add more points and at best get a stop on a miss.

Now, I want to be clear that I don’t think this is an officiating issue, referees are just a part of the game like time of tip or temperature in the building. They’ll make good calls and miss calls. This is all about showing that BYU still has a ways to go in learning how to guard and play in this league, especially on the road, without fouling. If they do they should be able to really capitalize on their base schemes and help their defensive metrics rebound. The good news is that it can be done and they show it at multiple points every game. To just cherry pick one clip from the end of the Baylor game, take a look at this effort.

BYU is in their base drop defense here, ready to peel switch (what Dallin does after getting caught on the screen) if necessary. Baylor gets to a look at the high-low to try and take advantage of the mismatch, causing Spencer to dig in just a little bit to discourage it. Baylor then throws a skip pass putting BYU in a 1-on-1 situation closing out on the wing. Trevin peels in early to help on the big, allowing Dallin to get to help sooner rather than later and get verticality causing a miss and BYU cleans up the rebound after a key stop late in the game. The ability is there, BYU now needs to get back to consistently doing it with a little more discipline and keep opponents off the line.

Generating rim pressure in different ways

Let’s wrap things up with a nice play call from the Cougars against Kansas State. BYU’s offense is intent on generating threes with well known goals of getting to 35 attempts each game and having around half of their field goal attempts be from three. This focus, BYU’s ability to make threes at a respectable clip, and a talented passing big then opens up everything else on the floor, allowing a team that doesn’t have elite ballhandlers to still generate rim pressure through back cuts and curls. When teams start shutting down those, though, BYU still has other ways of getting pressure on the rim. Take this set that’s a staple for BYU and typically results in a catch for the guard coming off a pin down after setting a slice screen (what happens in the first rep).

Trey misses Richie in the first clip but Dallin hits Noah in the second. It’s a fun set that BYU has actually tweaked over the season. In the first rep watch how Atiki screens for Richie, freeing him up right after Richie sets the first ballscreen. Richie then is able to curl all the way around to an open look. This first screen is a key part of the play because every now and again a switching team botches the switch, like Kansas State does in the second clip even though the initial action was missed on the broadcast. In that second clip, Perry is way behind the play because he stayed too long on the initial action rather than immediately switching onto Noah. This allows Noah to get a paint touch, generating rim pressure without needing a downhill dribbler and though he isn’t able to make the bucket, he shows why you need rim pressure however you can get it as the attention he draws allows Atiki to come get the offensive rebound and eventually get the second chance points. All in all it was a nice counter by going to a look we don’t usually hit and catch the Wildcats off guard. I’m looking forward to seeing what BYU has in store for the Jayhawks.